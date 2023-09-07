Sang Young Lee Buys 5,953 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee bought 5,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $94,950.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,413,095 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Sang Young Lee bought 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $47,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Sang Young Lee bought 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $16,100.00.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.67. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 471.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

