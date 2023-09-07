SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.80. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile



SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

