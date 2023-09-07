Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

SLB has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

NYSE:SLB opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

