SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $6.79

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.50. SecureWorks shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 4,400 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCWX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 27,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $184,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 744,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 50,870 shares of company stock valued at $347,934 in the last three months. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,362,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,617 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 673,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

