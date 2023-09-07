SEEK Limited (SEK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is an increase from SEEK’s previous final dividend of $0.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
In related news, insider Andrew Bassat 23,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. In related news, insider Andrew Bassat 23,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. Also, insider Ian Narev 30,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. Company insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.
SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.
