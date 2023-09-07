Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.47. Approximately 41,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 519,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,379,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,370,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,010.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,379,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,370,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,889,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,170,320.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,967 shares of company stock worth $7,213,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

