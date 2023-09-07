Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Brian Szymanski Sells 13,000 Shares

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

WTTR stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $999.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.36 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 1,440.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTTR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

