Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Serinus Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

SENX stock opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Monday. Serinus Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 12.01 ($0.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Auld bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,314.73). In related news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak purchased 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £4,600 ($5,809.55). Also, insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,314.73). Insiders have bought 730,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

