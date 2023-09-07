ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading Down 18.2%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 308,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 248,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Down 9.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88. The stock has a market cap of C$141 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

