Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down to $106.18

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $106.18, but opened at $102.00. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $98.67, with a volume of 553,722 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

