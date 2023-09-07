SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 96.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $812.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 20,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 163,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,471.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 14,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $217,207.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 197,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,746.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,471.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,442 shares of company stock worth $819,608. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment by 140.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SLR Investment by 38.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

