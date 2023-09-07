Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 30,751 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 124,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7,369.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

