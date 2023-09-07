Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.31. The company had a trading volume of 90,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,923. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

