Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,014,000 after purchasing an additional 393,229 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 126,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 62,606 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.14.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.24. The stock had a trading volume of 169,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.56. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.67 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.27%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

