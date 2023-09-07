Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,496,000 after buying an additional 190,256 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

GSLC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.23. 33,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,980. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $90.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

