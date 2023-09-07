Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 203.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.24. 181,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,373. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.27. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $210.08 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

