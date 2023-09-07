Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.25. 934,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.15.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

