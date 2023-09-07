Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,616,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,296. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

