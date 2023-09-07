Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,951,919 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

