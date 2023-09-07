Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.46. 1,351,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,652,172. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 98.69%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

