Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.32. 207,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.57%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

