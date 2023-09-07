Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.70. The stock had a trading volume of 272,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,962. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

