Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.62. The stock had a trading volume of 69,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,753. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

