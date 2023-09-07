Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,292 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PXD traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.14. 410,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.04 and its 200-day moving average is $213.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.