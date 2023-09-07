Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,568 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.26.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $80.48. 3,111,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,918,293. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.29 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

