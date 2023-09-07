Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 77,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,363. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.14. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.