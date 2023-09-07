S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $394.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.76.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.