SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 343,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 231,562 shares.The stock last traded at $89.39 and had previously closed at $90.02.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 571.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.