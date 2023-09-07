SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,357 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,763 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,722,000 after buying an additional 1,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 1,819,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. 78,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,001. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

