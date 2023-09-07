Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPWH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,689,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 479,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 284,532 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.1% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,354,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 290,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after buying an additional 151,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,315,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 184,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

