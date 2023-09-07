Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $719-$721 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.24 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.06-$0.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.64.

Sprinklr Trading Down 3.9 %

CXM stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.18, a P/E/G ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,409.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $4,167,409.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,375,562 shares of company stock valued at $19,850,890 over the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $16,707,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after buying an additional 955,758 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

