Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $179-$181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.38 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-$0.31 EPS.
Sprinklr Price Performance
CXM stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -158.18, a P/E/G ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.90.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on CXM
Insider Transactions at Sprinklr
In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $25,916.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 731,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,375,562 shares of company stock worth $19,850,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- This is How to Get the Best Exposure to AI App Development
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 2 Reasons GameStop Will Pop and 4 Why it Won’t
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Battle Of The Digital Payment Titans: Block, PayPal, And Visa
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.