Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $179-$181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.38 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-$0.31 EPS.

CXM stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -158.18, a P/E/G ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXM. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $25,916.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 731,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,375,562 shares of company stock worth $19,850,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

