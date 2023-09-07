Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2023

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $179-$181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.38 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-$0.31 EPS.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -158.18, a P/E/G ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CXM. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CXM

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $25,916.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 731,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,375,562 shares of company stock worth $19,850,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.