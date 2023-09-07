Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 2,776 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $146,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,435.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $69,930.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72.

On Thursday, July 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $69,825.00.

On Friday, June 30th, Preto Joseph Del sold 424 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $19,978.88.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

