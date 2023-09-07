Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 22,316 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 22,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $23,654.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,950,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Star Equity Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of STRR opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.43. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Star Equity had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Star Equity in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Star Equity by 106.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

