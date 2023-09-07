Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 22,316 Shares

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2023

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRGet Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 22,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $23,654.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,950,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Star Equity Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of STRR opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.43. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Star Equity had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Equity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Star Equity in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Star Equity by 106.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.