Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 18.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Starbucks by 67.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,295 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.17. 774,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

