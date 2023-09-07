StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.76. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

