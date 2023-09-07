StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 2.37. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $208.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. Analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 102.7% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

