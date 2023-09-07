StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

