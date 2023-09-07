Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Citigroup

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TD Cowen restated a market perform rating on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 2,416.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 136,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 100,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 567,581 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

