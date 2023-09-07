SushiSwap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.06 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $135.64 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,656,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,106,315 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

