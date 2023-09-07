Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $166.67

Shares of Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.67 and last traded at $161.72, with a volume of 4812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.13.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
