Sweat Economy Price Up 1.1% This Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $59.09 million and approximately $949,442.80 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,487,526,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,775,895,213 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

