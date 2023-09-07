Synthetix Price Tops $2.36 on Top Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00009158 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $635.69 million and approximately $65.00 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 323,832,141 coins and its circulating supply is 269,793,097 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.