Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Neil Russell Sells 219 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) CAO Neil Russell sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $15,303.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.18 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after purchasing an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

