Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $140.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.14.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Stock Down 1.2 %

TGT opened at $123.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.37 and its 200 day moving average is $145.23. Target has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Target by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 36.3% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Target by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.