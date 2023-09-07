TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.66

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 2567437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.66%.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

