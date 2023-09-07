Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO Mala Murthy Sells 3,221 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDOC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,892,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after buying an additional 97,111 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 45,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teladoc Health
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Battle Of The Digital Payment Titans: Block, PayPal, And Visa
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.