Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO Mala Murthy Sells 3,221 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,892,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after buying an additional 97,111 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 45,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

