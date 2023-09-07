Terra Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $149.58 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $149.58 million and $14.26 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001582 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001245 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 368,028,167 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.