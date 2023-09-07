Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after buying an additional 1,521,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,639,000 after purchasing an additional 202,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

