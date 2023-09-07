Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.